Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $5.68 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00034231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.