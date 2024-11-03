CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $301.71 and last traded at $301.70. 602,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,096,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average of $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

