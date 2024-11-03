Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $304.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CW. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.60.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $348.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $198.45 and a 12-month high of $371.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.