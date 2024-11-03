D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.