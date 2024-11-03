Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.76. 2,638,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.95 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

