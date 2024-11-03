Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 4,463 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 52,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 158,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $296.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

