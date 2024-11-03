David Wayne Sponic Sells 12,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,093. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.15 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

