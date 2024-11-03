Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

