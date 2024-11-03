DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $38.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005783 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

