Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

