Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Position Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,139 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.