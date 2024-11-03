Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Position Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,139 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.