DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $83.58 and a 52-week high of $165.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -345.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

