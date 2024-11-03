Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $530.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

