Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 368.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Baird R W raised shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

