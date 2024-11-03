DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

