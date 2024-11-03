Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.040 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 2,644,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,218. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNB

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.