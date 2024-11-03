Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.040 EPS.
Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance
DNB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 2,644,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,218. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNB
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dun & Bradstreet
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.