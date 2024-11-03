Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 2,644,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

