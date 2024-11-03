Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

DLNG opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

