Dynex (DNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $982,895.16

Dynex (DNX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Dynex has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $982,895.16 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 97,223,929 coins and its circulating supply is 97,226,015 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 97,207,988.69020127. The last known price of Dynex is 0.27927475 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,312,005.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

