Eads & Heald Wealth Management Takes $238,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 114,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 42.3% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 118,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

