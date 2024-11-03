Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.700 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $101.08 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

