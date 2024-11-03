Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-10.810 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

ETN traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $335.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,622. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton has a 12-month low of $211.99 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

