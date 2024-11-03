eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

