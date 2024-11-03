eBay’s (EBAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.