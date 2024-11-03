Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

