Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $818.93 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $911.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $866.16.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

