Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 15,554 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. The Baldwin Insurance Group makes up about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.75% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 723,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

