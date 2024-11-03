Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 27,544 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,241 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $34,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

LPX stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 837,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,975. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.