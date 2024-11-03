Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.76% of Akero Therapeutics worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,147. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,133.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,133.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 63,539 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,003,384.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,798.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,315 shares of company stock worth $7,958,413. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

