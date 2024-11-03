Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.98% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $153,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.61. 281,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,068. The firm has a market cap of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,448.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,438. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,448.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $372,112 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.