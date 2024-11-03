Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.51% of TriNet Group worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 276.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 417,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,210. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

