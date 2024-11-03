Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 210.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.28. 442,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,913. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,988,036.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,988,036.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,127.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,068. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.