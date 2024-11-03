Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 44,510 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.61% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $228,013. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 729,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

