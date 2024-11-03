Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 6,461 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 506,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,102. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.