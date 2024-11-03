Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 164,133 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 784.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 164,133 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.45 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

