Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 5,000 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$10,085.00 ($6,634.87).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 9,500 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$25,260.50 ($16,618.75).

Flagship Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Flagship Investments Increases Dividend

About Flagship Investments

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Flagship Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

