Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 3,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 241,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,471,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,218,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

