Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Progressive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 16.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

