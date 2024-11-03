Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 48,542 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,542 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 105.4% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

NYSE:MRK opened at $101.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

