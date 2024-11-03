Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.26 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.