Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lowered by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.43 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

