Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.19. 14,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 61,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

