Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.060 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Enviri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVRI

Enviri Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 1,248,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,650. The stock has a market cap of $582.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Enviri has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.