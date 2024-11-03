enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:NVNO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. 75,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21. enVVeno Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

