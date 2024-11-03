enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVNO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. 75,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21. enVVeno Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.97.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than enVVeno Medical
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.