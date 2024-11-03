Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
