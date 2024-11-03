Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzo Biochem stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. ( NYSE:ENZ Free Report ) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Enzo Biochem worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

