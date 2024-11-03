Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,477.04 or 0.03577015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $298.27 billion and $14.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00034282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,415,094 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

