ETHPoW (ETHW) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $282.29 million and $18.53 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00003832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.8548411 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $13,952,877.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

