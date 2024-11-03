Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,867. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $41.18.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

