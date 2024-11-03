Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Invst LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

