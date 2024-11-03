Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Price

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNV. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 893.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

